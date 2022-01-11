ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MS Health Department issues new COVID order for hospitals

By Destinee Hannah
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi State Department of Health has announced a statewide order on Tuesday requiring all licensed hospitals to participate in Mississippi COVID System of Care Plan.

The health department is issuing the Limited System of Care Plan that gives critical patients a way to be given care without overwhelming hospitals, according to the press release.

This plan comes due to the limited ICU availability, recent COVID surge and sick patients in rural areas being unable to access care.

Mississippi MED-COM will direct patients to hospitals based on location and resource availability.

According to the press release, the Care Plan includes situations such as heart attacks, strokes, immediate neurosurgical intervention, transplant patients with complications, and ventilated patients without an ICU.

The order will remain in effect until Jan. 23, 2022.

Health leaders ask state for help in the midst of pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The pandemic continues to cause more challenges and those challenges are why Shelby County health leaders are asking for help. Almost two years into the pandemic, COVID-19 and now the Omicron variant continue to put a strain on Memphis area hospitals with more patients and fewer staff. The effects of COVID are also impacting […]
Mobile COVID testing visits seniors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the number of positive COVID cases continue to skyrocket in our community, more and more people are eager to be tested for the Omicron variant. For many, however, getting to a COVID test site is next to impossible. Especially for those who are homebound or in assisted living facilities. One Memphis […]
What is the best mask to protect yourself from COVID-19?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two years into the pandemic and most of us have gone through what feels like hundreds of face masks, but what face mask will give you and your family more protection? This week, the Shelby County Health Department reported more than 2,500 new active cases and more than 570 of those are pediatric […]
Community honors MLK with health and wellness event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Hickory Hill Community Center was transformed into a sort-of indoors block party, but this was certainly a party with a purpose. Dozens of companies and organizations are taking part in this MLK Health and Wellness event, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr – on what would have been his 93rd […]
Tami Sawyer to host free at-home COVID test giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer is teaming up with the Shelby County Health Department to give out free at-home COVID tests this Saturday. The drive-thru giveaway will be located in the parking lot of the Springdale Baptist Church in North Memphis. The event will start at 11 a.m. and will last until […]
Shelby County residents prepare for winter weather

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – – Shelby County residents and Memphis city officials are preparing for another round of winter weather with freezing temperatures, rain and possibly snow this weekend. Germantown Hardware was packed with customers Friday. Faucet covers, shovels, scrapers, deicer and bags of ice melt were flying off the shelves. “Just trying to be prepared,” […]
Passenger dead after crash in north Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County Sheriff traffic investigators were on the scene of a single vehicle crash in north Shelby County early Sunday morning. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 3:45 a.m on Quito Road and West Union Road. A 36-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Omicron slows recycling, garbage pickup in Nashville, other cities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The omicron variant is sickening so many sanitation workers around the U.S. that some cities have had to delay or suspend garbage or recycling pickup, angering residents shocked that governments can’t perform this most basic of functions. The slowdowns have caused recycling bins full of Christmas gift boxes and wrapping paper […]
