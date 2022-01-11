ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

At-home COVID tests: Do they catch early-stage omicron cases?

By Tracey Porpora
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New information from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revealed that nasal swab antigen coronavirus (COVID-19) tests -- including at-home kits -- aren’t as reliable in detecting the omicron variant in the early stages of the virus. According to the FDA, research shows...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Biden Will Send Free COVID-19 Tests to Homes—Here's How to Get One

As the U.S. experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases, President Biden has responded by putting measures into place to help prevent the country from experiencing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the CDC, many of the new cases being recorded are connected to the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—the strain that was first identified in South Africa.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Health And Human Services#Covid#Omicron#Nih
Fortune

Moderna hit by shareholders who want to know why its COVID-19 vaccine is so expensive and unavailable in poorer countries

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna has promised to further explain the pricing for its COVID-19 vaccine—one of the most expensive for countries outside the U.S.—as it tries to quell multiple shareholder revolts over unequal access to the lifesaving substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Parade

Looking for an At-Home COVID Test? Here's Exactly Where to Get One

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. As Omicron continues to sweep the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNBC

Omicron-specific vaccine is coming but 'may not matter—everybody's going to be infected,' says expert

An omicron-specific Covid vaccine will be ready by March but some experts warn it could be "too late" due to the variant's highly transmissible nature. On Monday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC that its vaccine with BioNTech that targets omicron — and other variants that are currently circulating — will be ready for distribution by spring and that the company has already started manufacturing doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
biospace.com

J&J Suffers New Warning Label, Woodcock: "Most People are Going to Get COVID"

Although the COVID-19 vaccines are very effective and relatively safe, with the huge numbers of people getting vaccinated in a relatively short period, side effects and reactions are more pronounced. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) added another warning to its fact sheet for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. For that and more COVID-19 news, continue reading.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Stop Wasting COVID Tests, People

Move over mimosas, because America has a fresh New Year’s tradition: struggling to get tested for COVID before returning to school or work. The line for brunch was replaced, last weekend, with line after line after line of weary citizens waiting to receive their viral clearance. Testing backlogs are only going to get worse from here, as case numbers continue their ascent. But amid the complaints about a lack of rapid-testing kits and long delays for lab results, I’m reminded of the adage “You are not stuck in traffic. You are traffic.” Yes, the system failed us: Inadequate public investment in the nation’s testing infrastructure has worsened the congestion. But we can help ease it too—and clear the way for those who have the greatest need for their results—by staying off the road whenever possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
44K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy