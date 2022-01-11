Rolling Stones’ 60th Anniversary Honored With Royal Mail Stamps

Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour has ended for U.S. and Canadian fans. On Saturday, the songstress shared that her recovery after being treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms is taking longer than expected. She is canceling her remaining tour dates, from March 9 to April 22, for the North American leg of global tour. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in her statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO