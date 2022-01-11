Rolling Stones’ 60th Anniversary Honored With Royal Mail Stamps

BOSTON (CBS) — Is it really summer if the Zac Brown Band isn’t playing at Fenway Park?
The country group is returning to Fenway, where they hold the record for most sold-out consecutive shows, on July 15, 2022.
Tickets for the “Out In The Middle Tour” show will go on sale to the general public Jan. 20 at redsox.com/concerts. The band will be accompanied by gospel guitarist Robert Randolph.
.@zacbrownband is heading out on the Out In The Middle Tour with @rrtfb on July 15th!
.@zacbrownband is heading out on the Out In The Middle Tour with @rrtfb on July 15th!

Tickets go on sale Jan. 20 at 10am ET!
— Fenway Park (@fenwaypark) January 14, 2022
Other Fenway concerts planned for the summer include Def Leppard & Motley Crue, Aerosmith, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lady Gaga.
