Rolling Stones’ 60th Anniversary Honored With Royal Mail Stamps

By Allison Rapp
 5 days ago
The Rolling Stones will be honored by the British Royal Mail with a new line of postage stamps in recognition of their 60th anniversary. The stamps will feature band photos and tour artwork. “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich...

Rolling Stones Update

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary will be commemorated on January 20th with a set of eight new UK postage stamps from The Royal Mail. Forbes reported the stamps cover the band across the decades — starting with the Stones' landmark show at London's Hyde Park up through their 2019 concert at East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.
Lick Jagger: Rolling Stones Stamps Are Coming to the U.K.

We all know The Rolling Stones can fill stadiums, but did you know they can also philately?. To commemorate the long-running British rock group’s 60th anniversary, Royal Mail teamed up with the band and its management to create a series of 12 stamps, eight of which capture the influential rock n’ rollers at various concert stages around the world, from Tokyo to New York City to London, from 1969-2019. One of those images spotlights the late Charlie Watts, the reliable backbeat of the Stones who died at age 80 last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
