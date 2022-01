Battlefield 2042 no longer has its fan-favorite Rush mode, as DICE has pulled the mode from the featured playlist in the military shooter's Portal mode. DICE had always said Rush would only be in the game temporarily, and the studio extended its duration before it was finally removed. Some portion of the audience is upset about Rush's removal and hopes to see it return. After all, Rush is a staple of the Battlefield series and is much-loved. But as of yet, DICE has not said when or if it will return to Battlefield 2042.

