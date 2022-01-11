ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIMCO predicts steeper U.S. yield curve, more volatility in 2022

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. investment firm PIMCO is looking to position portfolios for a steeper U.S. Treasury yield curve in expectation of more normal economic conditions, but also expects greater volatility as a result of coronavirus uncertainties and inflationary risks. PIMCO said on Tuesday that it was...

