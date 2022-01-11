ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

California man accused of killing Las Vegas woman, leaving her body in desert, returns to face charges

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who investigators believe murdered a woman, leaving her body in the desert before driving off in her car to California, is back in Nevada to face charges, records show.

Police in Torrance, California, took Albertt Monterio, 21, into custody on Sept. 18. Records show he was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

Destiny Jackson, 24, was reported missing on Sept. 10. A hiker found her body on Las Vegas Boulevard in Sloan on Sept. 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUTbH_0dimlWCV00
Destiny Jackson (KLAS)

According to police, Jackson was shot and her body was covered with a blanket, rocks and dirt. Investigators searched the area and found three cartridge cases, they said.

Officials with the Torrance Police Department told the I-Team last fall that Monterio was arrested following a chase when he tried to elude a police officer who was trying to pull him over for “minor vehicle code violations.”

When Monterio refused to stop, he eventually lost control of the vehicle and collided with several cars before running away, police said. Officers found him in an apartment courtyard near the site of the collisions.

Albertt Monterio (KLAS)

Officers in Torrance then identified the car’s owner as Jackson. Officers also said they located a cartridge on the ground near the car and a gun case in the trunk.

During an interview with police, Monterio told them he had been living in Las Vegas and wanted to return to California where he is from.

On Sept. 10, Monterio located a personal ad for Jackson and met her in a desert lot near Amigo Street and Cactus Avenue, police said.

Police said Monterio had planned to rob Jackson of her car.

Monterio faces a charge of open murder and robbery with the use of a deadly weapon.

He is expected to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 32

Dranda Lowe Deleon
4d ago

condolences to Destiny's family. are they just going to let him go like they are doing to the other criminals in prison? our children's lives are at stake from criminals getting off scot-free. it's time to say enough is enough, let your voices be heard when you vote in 2022 and 2024 that the safety of our families are one of the most important things.

Reply(1)
7
D Quiney
4d ago

if he's found guilty give him the death penalty.....

Reply
9
ReelPatriot
4d ago

What happens in Vegas , usually comes from California

Reply
8
 

