ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

School COVID clinics set in Glens Falls and more in Jan. 11 update

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlssY_0dimlUR300

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 228 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, as well as 218 recoveries. As of Tuesday, the county was tracking a total of 1,389 current coronavirus cases.

As of Tuesday, 13 of those cases were hospitalized. One, a fully-vaccinated resident, was in critical condition. The rest are considered in moderate condition, as is one outside of hospital care. 10 out of 13 hospitalized cases are vaccinated, and one has received a booster shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G062H_0dimlUR300
Tracking COVID cases by county

Warren County is urging anyone feeling ill to quarantine until able to get ahold of a COVID-19 test kit. Face masks in indoor spaces are being urged as Omicron cases continue to emerge in the county. Anyone who tests positive using an at-home kit is urged to self-report through a new Warren County website that allows anyone to report a positive case online.

As of Tuesday, 47,264 county residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. 1,497 children 11 and under have been vaccinated. That adds up to 32.9% of that demographic, which is up from the state average of 31.9%.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region

The state-run COVID vaccine and booster site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to operate for those in need. In addition, county-run clinics are being planned for students at area school districts. Those include Glens Falls City School District on Wednesday, Jan. 12; Queensbury Union Free School District on Thursday, Jan. 13; Bolton and North Warren school districts on Friday, Jan. 14; and Johnsburg Central School on Friday, Jan. 21.

Warren County is also running coronavirus vaccine and booster clinics from 4:30-6:30 p.m. the next three Tuesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25. All clinics will be held at Warren County Municipal Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County COVID update, January 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Albany County, there have been 55,650 confirmed cases of COVID among residents since the outbreak began. Officials reported three new COVID deaths since Saturday—a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 80s. The county death toll for Albany County is now 487. “Sadly, […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Government
Warren County, NY
Coronavirus
Glens Falls, NY
Education
Warren County, NY
Health
City
Glens Falls, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Health
Warren County, NY
Government
Glens Falls, NY
Coronavirus
County
Warren County, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Burst sprinkler head causes havok at Columbia Memorial Hospital

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After reports of a fire at Columbia Memorial Hospital, a spokesperson told NEWS10 that the problem was actually flooding. Though there was no fire, there were messy emergencies overnight. The hospital’s emergency department is still open, but it’s on diversion for ambulances. This has been an ongoing issue at regional hospitals […]
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falls City#Covid#Weather#School Districts#Omicron#Johnsburg Central School#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

How should Warren County spend $12.4M? You can weigh in

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County is set to receive $12.4 million in federal funding this year, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. That’s a lot of money, and could be used a lot of different ways in helping out communities and businesses recover from blows dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic. The […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield declares snow emergency

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Ahead of perhaps a foot of forecasted snow in the Berkshires, the city of Pittsfield has initiated an official snow emergency. It goes into effect Sunday at 7 p.m. and lasts till 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The city said the snow emergency was declared for the purpose of restricting parking ahead […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

New complaints about Ferrellgas delivery issues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–News 10 recently received an email claiming Ferrellgas has been behind on propane deliveries. It turns out, that this is not the only complaint. Another customer told News 10 he’s fed up and is switching to a new provider. Assemblyman Santabarbara’s office has received numerous complaints as well. “Let’s say it’s between […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy