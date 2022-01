The Federal Communications Commissions is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to allow it to go forward with plans to implement new rules requiring disclosures for foreign government-sponsored programming. The National Association of Broadcasters last month asked the court to issue a stay while its pending legal challenge to the new rules is heard. But the FCC says the NAB has not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay, and the trade group does not allege any harm would come from the new rule whose details are still being worked out.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO