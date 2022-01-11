ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IFP accepting annual youth rally applications

By News Team
 4 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Power (IFP) is currently accepting applications for the annual Idaho Consumer-Owned Utilities Association’s (ICUA) Youth Rally and Scholarship Program.

Ten local high school students will be selected to receive a $500 scholarship from IFP along with an invitation to the annual ICUA Youth Rally scheduled for July 11-16, 2022.

“After a two-year hiatus, we’re excited to bring area youth together again for this annual rally,” IFP Youth Rally Coordinator Joelyn Hansen said. “This rally has provided youth many life-changing experiences and opportunities to develop important leadership skills and qualities.  It’s one of the best programs we sponsor.”

The annual ICUA Youth Rally is sponsored by IFP and other local public power utilities within the Pacific Northwest. For one week, youth – representing utilities in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Alaska – converge at the College of Idaho Campus to participate in a variety of activities and classes to promote positive relationships and build skills in leadership, teamwork, perseverance and more. Youth also learn about government, drug and alcohol awareness and the electrical/energy industry.

Youth who attend the event will not only receive an IFP scholarship but will also be eligible to win additional college scholarship money at the rally.

IFP covers all expenses for youth who attend the event. The scholarship program is open to Idaho Falls’ high school sophomores and juniors. Students will be selected based on an interview and essay submission. Applications are available at Idaho Falls Power, 140 S. Capital Ave., or on our website, www.ifpower.org .

Applications will be accepted until May 1.

