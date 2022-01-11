ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of America ends bounced check fee, slashes overdraft fine

By Axios
Axios
Axios
 4 days ago
Bank of America clients will no longer face a fee for bouncing a check, starting next month, and will pay only a $10 fine instead of $35 if they overdraft an account, beginning in May, the financial institution announced Tuesday. Why it matters: Bank of America is the latest...

24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
Axios

Even banks can't outrun inflation

For the nation’s largest banks, inflation may be too much of a good (for them) thing. Driving the news: JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup shares fell today — despite delivering solid quarterly revenue and profit — amid concerns that the banks won’t be able to outrun inflation.
nationalmortgagenews.com

Wells Fargo's consumer loans fall 10%

Wells Fargo said it expects a key measure of lending to pick up this year, a sign that clients are starting to take on debt again as government stimulus wanes. The bank said net interest income may rise about 8% this year. The firm also reported net income of $5.8 billion, beating analysts’ expectations and the latest indication that Chief Executive Charlie Scharf’s turnaround is taking hold.
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
