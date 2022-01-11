Bret Hart Reveals New NFT Project ‘Bret Hart’s Cartoon World’

January 12th, 2022 | PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The show kicked off with a word from Adam Cole, flanked by reDRagon. God, I’ve missed reDRagon. Cole is the #1 ranked wrestler (not sure how with a 7-0 record while CM Punk is 9-0 and unranked). He put himself over and then said reDRagon are the best tag team on the planet. Of course, that brought out The Young Bucks and Landon. The Bucks said their New Year’s resolution is to get the tag titles back, while reDRagon also wants the gold. I won’t lie, reDRagon have always been unequivocally better than the Young Bucks. Watching all of his friends argue, Adam Cole played peacekeeper and called it friendly competition. He dissed the Best Friends, which brought them out and led to a brawl. The heels won out and Cole had Orange Cassidy set for a superkick. Kris Statlander stood in the way and Britt Baker came out to lay her out. When it came time for the Cole kiss, Britt planted it on him. I liked this segment though I do wish another girl was down with The Elite. Obviously Britt makes a ton of sense but she’s not someone who needs it.

