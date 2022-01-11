ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best games like Wordle

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWordle fever has hit an all-time high of late. Despite coming out in 2021, it has just had a massive surge in popularity. The simple word game is easy enough for anyone, young and old, gamer or not, to pick up and have a great time. It is challenging but just...

www.digitaltrends.com

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
Gamespot

Wordle: Best First Words To Use And Other Tips

By now, Wordle has emerged as either your favorite obsession or the newest of your muted words on Twitter. As the new year arrived, the entire world seemed ready to catch one thing: Wordle fever. The daily puzzle game has become a viral hit, leading many people to suddenly ask how to play Wordle, because the word puzzle is all over social media and bringing in new players in droves with each daily puzzle. We too have caught on to the fun of the surprisingly social game and want to share a few tips for Wordle, including what we feel are some of the best first words to play in Wordle and other strategies. Here's a roundup from a few Wordle experts on our team.
CW33 NewsFix

How to play Wordle: The game everyone is talking about

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to take a break from your daily doomscrolling, here is something else you can do to pass the time: Wordle. The game taking the internet by storm is not something you would expect with titles like Call of Duty tackling the online gaming market, rather this word game is much simpler.
NME

‘Wordle’ creator pleased with game’s non-intensive relationship

The creator of smash-hit free word puzzle game Wordle has talked about the origin of the game, and how it treats the player. As discovered by The New York Times, Josh Wardle designed the game for his partner, naming it after his own surname. Wardle then introduced it to his family, and later released it online, and now coloured blocks are appearing every day on Twitter.
Polygon

Obsessed with Wordle? Here are 6 games to kill time between rounds

OK, so now you know what Wordle is. You love it, even. But you can play it only once per day. There is a tweaked version of the game called hello wordl that lets you play endlessly (which I’ve detailed at the bottom of this list), but Wordle’s charm is in the excitement of waking up every day to a new word — not to mention the joy of bragging about your score on social media.
BBC

Wordle creator promises viral game will stay simple and ad-free

A free and simple online word game that has gone viral will never become attention-grabbing or ad-laden, its creator has promised. Wordle challenges people to find a five-letter word in six guesses, with a new puzzle published every day. It has amassed a following of 300,000 people in three months.
thumbsticks.com

The first hit game of 2022 is… a browser-based puzzle called Wordle

Pixel art is one thing, but the “visuals” of Wordle – the first viral video game hit of the year – are just a bunch of cryptic, coloured emoji squares?. Even if you’re not aware of Wordle (which seems unlikely) you’ve probably noticed it in your periphery. Especially if you’ve spent any time on Twitter recently.
Mac Observer

What’s a ‘Wordle?’ Here’s the Story of This Popular Game

If you’ve been wondering what a “wordle” is as I have, fear no more. The New York Times tells its story. It’s been a meteoric rise for the once-a-day game, which invites players to guess a five-letter word in a similar manner as the guess-the-color game Mastermind. After guessing a five-letter word, the game tells you whether any of your letters are in the secret word and whether they are in the correct place. You have six tries to get it right.
Washington Post

Opinion:Why Wordle is the perfect game for the moment

This is a very good word. It evokes love, romance and warmth — all manner of touchy-feely stuff. More importantly, it contains two vowels and three common consonants, attributes that promise an auspicious start to sussing out the elusive combination of letters the puzzling powers that be have selected for the day.
T3.com

Wordle proves that simple is better when it comes to online games

Wordle has taken the internet by storm in these first weeks of 2022. It's a simple word game created by a Brooklyn-based software engineer by the name Josh Wardle. He created the game as a side project due to his love of word games and it seems thousands of others love it too.
WKYC

Inside Wordle, the newest game everyone is obsessed with

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you've been on the internet in the past few weeks, you've most likely seen some discussion of Wordle, the latest game that everyone is seemingly obsessed with. What is it and how to play. So, here's a little step-by-step on how to play, because as...
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Wordle Alternatives to Get Your Puzzle Fix

If you're not familiar with Wordle, where have you been? It's the daily word game that quickly became a global sensation. The aim of Wordle is to guess a five-letter word within six attempts. After each attempt, it tells you which letters are not in the word, are in the wrong position, and are in the correct position.
Distractify

This Is the Best First Word to Guess Every Day in Wordle

What started as a game for one man's partner has now become a widely popular daily word guessing game for many. Wordle gives the player six tries to guess a five-letter word once a day. There are no redos or second chances, just the opportunity once a day for word lovers to test their abilities.

