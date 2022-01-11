ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Police-embedded medics idea considered

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inquiry into the Manchester Arena terror attack is looking into whether embedding doctors with armed police could speed up future response times. The inquiry has heard many casualties waited more than an hour for treatment after the 22 May 2017 bombing over fears of further attacks. Paul Greaney...

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
BBC

Manchester Arena bomb victim's mum hails 'beautiful' memorial

The mother of Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing, has described a memorial to the 22 victims as "a beautiful tribute". The white marble "halo", entitled Glade of Light, which has officially opened to the public, bears the names of those killed in the 2017 atrocity.
MUSIC
BBC

Manchester Arena security continually reviewed after bomb, inquiry hears

Security improvements have been made at Manchester Arena since the terror attack nearly five years ago and are "continually reviewed", a public inquiry has heard. Arena operators SMG and security firm Showsec were criticised in the first report published by the inquiry. It said bomber Salman Abedi should have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Manchester Arena bomb victim's mum welcomes terror security plans

The mother of a man killed in the Manchester Arena bombing has said government plans to compel venues to provide security are "a giant leap forward in the right direction". The proposed Protect Duty will include a requirement for some public places to be prepared for a terror attack. Figen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Laurie
BBC

Children pelt police with missiles in Manchester violence

Police officers faced a hail of missiles in central Manchester as they to break up a gang fight involving more than 100 schoolchildren. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has put a 48-hour dispersal order around Piccadilly Gardens following the disturbances on Friday afternoon. A statement from the force said: "Missiles were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heroin dealer rediscovered drugs in jail as tests halted

A heroin dealer said he took up drugs again in jail as inmates' use was "rife" after urine tests were halted because of the pandemic. Christopher Cooke, 41, was stopped and searched by police in December 2021, Carlisle Crown Court heard. When officers searched his home in Gelt Road, Brampton,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eyewitness News

Police: Shots fired in catalytic converter theft in Manchester

MANCHESTER. CT (WFSB) – Shots were fired during a catalytic converter theft in Manchester early Thursday morning, police said. It happened in what is being called a quiet neighborhood. The incident happened just half a mile away from the police department. “I heard yelling first, then two quick gun...
MANCHESTER, CT
BBC

Met Police hunt man recalled to prison who may pose risk

A man who may pose a risk to the public and young children is wanted on a recall to prison and should not be approached, police say. Mohammed Shahid Ali, 39, failed to comply with the conditions of his prison release and The Met said they were "urgently" appealing to find him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Inquiry into lockdown-busting No 10 parties to be ‘paused’ if police investigate, minister warns

The inquiry into lockdown-busting No 10 parties will be “paused” if the police investigate, a minister says – potentially giving Boris Johnson breathing space.Michael Ellis, the paymaster general, warned of the possible delay as he answered an urgent question in the Commons, to the fury of MPs who lashed at the prime minister for ducking the clash.One Tory MP, Peter Bone, said he was “slightly worried” by the prospect of Sue Gray shelving her own inquiry, calling for her report to be published “quickly”.A second, Christopher Chope, questioned why the revelation of the gathering in the garden on 20 May...
U.K.
BBC

Andrew Gosden: Devices seized from suspects in missing boy case

Numerous devices were seized from two men arrested in the case of a teenager who went missing 14 years ago. Police investigating the disappearance of Andrew Godsen took the electronics as the pair were held on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking. Officers said the devices could take "six to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Country
France
Public Safety
Twitter
BBC
Facebook
Terrorism
Instagram
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY

