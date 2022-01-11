San Francisco shares plan to meet COVID test demand

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — All San Francisco public school students and teachers will receive an at-home COVID-19 test kit by Friday, the superintendent said Tuesday.

This comes as the county’s health officer, Dr. Grant Colfax, explains that San Francisco is currently in the worst of its omicron variant surge – with an ‘all-time high’ in new COVID-19 cases.

As of Jan. 3, 2022, the city’s data shows a jump of in the 7-day rolling average new cases at 1,386. The city began reporting over 1,000 new cases near the end of December 2021.

These COVID-19 tests going to students and staff are coming from the San Francisco Unified School District, as well as the San Francisco health department and the state health department, according to a press release.

The city is also giving out 500,000 surgical masks for students, and 150,000 KN95 masks for staff.

On Monday, teachers unions in San Francisco circulated a petition that listed the following demands:

1) Weekly testing at school sites for students and staff

2) Adequate supply of N95/KN95/KF94 masks for students and staff

3) Extension of COVID-19 sick leave for staff

The unions are also complaining that a negotiation meeting set for Thursday is too late to take action, as students and staff have already returned to classrooms since winter break.

In a press release Tuesday morning, United Educators of SF President Cassondra Curiel said:

“Last week, SFUSD reported more positive COVID cases in one week than what was reported during the entire fall semester. We have members reporting to us they have a known exposure at school, are showing symptoms, cannot get tested and are being forced to quarantine with no COVID sick leave. Or when they do get tested, they don’t get the results till four or five days later, or worse, the test comes back invalid because the sample wasn’t tested in time.” UESF

The city is also taking action to get more testing done by adding new guidelines for large healthcare systems.

Watch Dr. Colfax explain the city’s COVID-19 status:

San Francisco is requiring all large health care facilities to provide access to COVID-19 testing for people with symptoms and people who have been a close contact within 24 hours of a request from a member patient, according to the mayor’s office on Tuesday.

“We ask all our health system partners to do their part in providing urgently needed COVID-19 testing resources to their members when they need them. COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future, requiring a timely response in treatments and preventative care like testing,” said Colfax. “It is a requirement that all health systems provide timely tests to their patients and staff, and we are making sure they do so.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.