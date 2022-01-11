Springfield man arrested in Westfield for alleged dirt bike theft

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in Westfield Saturday for allegedly stealing a dirt bike.

According to Westfield Police Department, on Saturday officers were called to Wintergreen Lane for a report of a man that had asked a resident for a ride after their motorcycle had broken down. Officers located the bike against a tree on the side of the road with no one around. The bike was identified as a racing dirt bike with no plates. Officers identified the owner of the bike, who told police it had been stolen from their shed.

Police received video from witnesses that showed the suspect involved. A car driving down the street towards the motorcycle was stopped by officers after a passenger was identified as the suspect. The passenger, 19-year-old Yariel Berrios-Ortiz of Springfield, was arrested and charged for receiving a stolen motor vehicle. A further investigation revealed to police that Berrios-Ortiz was the person that had allegedly broken into the shed and took the bike. He is also facing theft charges.

The bike owner told police he advertised on Facebook Marketplace a separate bike for sale. Berrios-Ortiz allegedly contacted the owner, asked about the sale of the bike and said he wanted to go see it. The owner gave him the address. The advertised bike was also stored inside the shed where the racing dirt bike was taken from.

Westfield Police say they have seen several dirt bike thefts in the city over the past few years. Most were posted on online websites for sale. It is recommended anyone selling a dirt bike online to not give your address to people. Instead, meet potential buyers at a public location.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.