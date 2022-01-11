ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

A glance, then grim truth for brother of Bronx fire victim

WOWK
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The man on the gurney looked so familiar, but in the commotion of a big-city emergency room, Yusupha Jawara quickly turned his attention back to other people seeking medical help at St. Barnabas Hospital. After a deadly blaze broke out at a Bronx apartment...

www.wowktv.com

stljewishlight.org

Jewish groups rally for victims of deadly Bronx fire

(New York Jewish Week via JTA) — New York's Jewish community is rallying for victims and first responders after the city's deadliest fire in 30 years. Nineteen people, including nine children, were killed in the blaze in the Bronx, which raged through a 19-story high rise on East 181st Street, which was home to a large African immigrant community. Firefighters found victims on nearly every floor.
RELIGION
WOWK

Christmas tree behind fire that killed 12, officials confirm

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Christmas tree fire caused the blaze that killed 12 relatives in a Philadelphia rowhome duplex, investigators confirmed Tuesday as they identified victims and announced preliminary findings, but stopped short of officially saying a 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter was behind it. Fire Commissioner Adam...
ACCIDENTS
abc17news.com

Victims of Bronx fire part of 'close-knit community'

NEW YORK (AP) — The victims of a deadly apartment building fire in the Bronx included three young children who were part of a family that tried to make it down to safety but perished in the smoke. Fire officials say a malfunctioning electric space heater apparently started the fire Sunday that killed 17 people. The flames damaged only a small part of the 19-story building in the Bronx, but smoke poured through the apartment's open door and into stairwells, blocking residents from escaping. A relative says that among the dead were three children of Haja Dukuray and Haji Dukuray from Gambia. The relative said he did not know if the children's parents survived.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
6sqft

How to help victims of the Bronx apartment building fire

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro and other leaders brief the press after Sunday's deadly five-alarm fire Photo: Michael Appleton / Office of Mayoral Photography on Flickr. A five-alarm fire ignited in a residential tower in the Bronx on Sunday morning, killing 17 people, including...
BRONX, NY
UPI News

Hundreds visit NYC mosque for mass Bronx fire funeral

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hundreds of mourners visited a mosque in the Bronx borough of New York City on Sunday to attend a mass funeral service for victims of last Sunday's deadly apartment building fire. The funeral service, held at the Islamic Cultural Center in the Fordham Heights neighborhood, was...
BRONX, NY
The Jewish Press

Masbia, Shomrim Team to Help Bronx Fire Victims

Volunteers with the Masbia Kitchen Network, a nonprofit soup kitchen network and food pantry, and the Shomron civil protection organization teamed up to help the victims of a horrific fire that struck a large apartment building Sunday afternoon in the Bronx. "This is going to be one of the worst...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Bronx High-Rise Victims Remembered With Funeral Sunday, Officials Pledge To Keep Up Support For Survivors

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral prayer service was held Sunday for 15 of the victims killed in the Bronx high-rise fire. There was a large turnout at the Islamic Cultural Center in Fordham Heights. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Mayor Eric Adams, Attorney General Letitia James, Congressman Ritchie Torres and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Comptroller Brad Lander, Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson were among the speakers. "I am here to express the pain that all New Yorkers are experiencing," Adams said. "Let's be clear, we are not here for today. We are going to be with you...
BRONX, NY
