A glance, then grim truth for brother of Bronx fire victim

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A large apartment fire forced dozens of Burnsville families out of their homes Wednesday night. It happened just before 10 p.m. at the Glen at Burnsville Apartments, on the 13000 block of Harriet Avenue. The fire spread to all three floors of the building. (credit: CBS) Crews from several nearby agencies were called in to help fight the flames. Fire officials say six people were checked out on scene, but no major injuries were reported. One firefighter suffered a minor injury. In total, 73 units were initially evacuated. Since heat was restored to the building, fire officials say residents in 41 units have been able to return as of Thursday evening. Thirty units will be uninhabitable for a while until repairs are made. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

BURNSVILLE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO