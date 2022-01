I have galaxy gt-n8000 with android 4.4.2, recently my tablet stuck at bootloop and i almost tried everything but it seems nothing works! i can't go into recovery mode!! i can only go into odin mode/download mode, i tried flashing with twrp file using odin3 but i got complete(write) operation failed, i also tried recovery cwm touch file it not working, also tried flashing using stock firmware file but no luck, i got the same error complete(write) operation failed, i guess it because usb debugging is disabled on my tablet, is there is anything i can do?

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO