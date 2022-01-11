ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black-ish Announces Simone Biles, Magic Johnson and More as Guest Stars on Final Season

By Kelly Wynne
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Obama will not be the only guest star to appear in black-ish's final season!. On Tuesday, ABC's beloved sitcom announced a new list of celebrity cameos for its eighth and final season. The guest lineup includes Olympian Simone Biles and NBA legend Magic Johnson as well as Andrew Bachelor, Jeanie...

Parade

Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Rough-and-Tumble Childhood, TV Controversy and His Surprising Hobby

Anthony Anderson made his acting debut earlier than most. He was just a baby in Compton, Los Angeles, when his mother, Doris, was performing in a community play that needed a baby who could cry on cue. “I actually think my mama was pinching my thighs and my ass to get me to cry,” says Anderson, 51, laughing, “but whatever worked for us!” He’s been hitting his cues ever since as an actor, a television host and the star and executive producer of ABC’s Black-ish, on which Anderson plays Andre “Dre” Johnson, a father of five trying to raise his kids with a strong cultural identity within their predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. The acclaimed comedy begins its eighth and final season on Jan. 4.
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Black-ish’: How Michelle Obama Became a Season 8 Guest Star

Getting Michelle Obama to appear in the socially aware sitcom black-ish’s Season 8 opener came down to a simple text message from cast member Tracee Ellis Ross (Rainbow). “We knew it was [black-ish’s] last season, and we’re like, ‘Hey, Tracee, do you want to send a message to your friend?’” says executive producer Courtney Lilly, laughing.
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
WBAL Radio

Taraji P. Henson discusses mental health in Boston; Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on eight seasons of 'black-ish'

Taraji P. Henson has been very public about suffering from depression, and she explores mental health issues in her Facebook Watch program, Peace of Mind with Taraji. Now she's taking the show on the road. On February 16, the 10-time NAAACP Image Award winner will appear in Boston at the Museum of Science for "Peace of Mind: An Evening with Taraji P. Henson," the Boston Globe reports.
Talking With Tami

‘Black-ish’ Cast Last Photoshoot For Farewell Season

If you have been hiding under a rock and personally I dont blame you lol then you may not be aware that the hit tv show Black-ish is coming to an end, oh no! I loved this show since it first aired in 2014! The final season airs tonight and I’m feeling a certain kinda way! It was a wholesome show full of comedy, fun, historical moments, fashion and so much more! Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was quoted as saying, “Ending a show is hard.” Tracee (Bow) “I’ve spent more time being married to Dre, than not. It’s the longest relationship I’ve had.”
E! News

Celebrities You Forgot Guest Starred on Black-ish

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season. We present to you: pretty much every celebrity ever. On Tuesday Jan. 4, the final season of Black-ish premiered on ABC. But before we say goodbye to the Johnson family, let's say hello to the celebrity guest stars of Black-ish past. And spoiler alert: there are a lot of them.
Talking With Tami

‘Black-ish’ Welcomes More Special Guest Stars for Celebratory Farewell Season

Having kicked off its celebratory eighth and final season with a visit from Michelle Obama, “black-ish” fills up its star-studded guest roster with a slate of celebrity appearances as the Johnsons prepare to say goodbye. Starting with an all-new episode airing tonight, TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, upcoming special guest stars this season include Andrew Bachelor (KingBach), Kent Bazemore, Simone Biles, Jeanie Buss, Daveed Diggs, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, Magic Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk, Isaiah Mustafa, Kendrick Nunn, Rajon Rondo, Reid Scott and Stephen A. Smith, among others.
digitalspy.com

Black-ish star explains how season 8's big cameo happened

Black-ish spoilers follow. Black-ish returned for its eighth and final season in the US last night (January 4), and the premiere featured a major cameo from none other than Michelle Obama. The former First Lady played herself in the show, being introduced as the guest speaker at a fundraiser Dre...
tvseriesfinale.com

Black-ish: Season Eight; ABC Reveals Additional Guests for Comedy’s Final Season

ABC is currently airing the eighth and final season of black-ish and more special guests will appear on the comedy’s way to the end. Viewers have already seen former First Lady Michelle Obama appear in the premiere. In upcoming episodes, viewers will see Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Magic Johnson, Stephen A. Smith, The Los Angeles Lakers, and others visit the show.
tvseriesfinale.com

Black-ish: Season Eight Viewer Votes

Where will the Johnsons end up in the eighth and final season of the Black-ish TV show on ABC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Black-ish is cancelled or renewed for season nine (in this case, we know season eight is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the eighth season episodes of Black-ish here.
