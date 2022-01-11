ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury accuses Oleksandr Usyk of taking steroids and slams ‘useless dosser’ Anthony Joshua for losing belts to rival

By Wally Downes Jr
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

TYSON FURY has accused Oleksandr Usyk of steroid abuse and Anthony Joshua of being ‘useless’.

The 33-year-old WBC heavyweight champion of the world enjoyed a quiet Tuesday, training and eating with nutritionist George Lockhart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21EDGm_0dimg2s900
Tyson Fury accused Oleksandr Usyk of steroid abuse in an online tirade
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrChV_0dimg2s900
Fury also slammed Anthony Joshua for losing his belts to Usyk in September Credit: AFP

But during his last session of the day, while pounding a treadmill, the undefeated giant launched a tirade at former WBA, IBF and WBO champ Joshua and the brilliant Ukraine southpaw who dethroned him in September.

Fury, who won those same belts from Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, accused Usyk of doping his way up to heavyweight - despite that claim being utterly unproven and Fury having served his own doping ban over nandrolone and cocaine use.

Fury barked on an Instagram Live video: “I cannot believe that AJ has gone and given Ukraine all the heavyweight belts back, after all my hard work of getting them. You big useless dosser!

“You’ve let a little steroid man come up from middleweight and set about you and take all your belts.

“It is going to have to take a real British Lancaster Bomber, like me, to go and relieve the useless little steroid head of the belts and get them back to Britain.

“You useless dossers! Bring them to me, the Gypsy King.

“Bring them to me and I will put them in their place and relieve them of the belts again.”

Usyk, 34, did start his decorated career as a middleweight amateur before going on to become undisputed cruiserweight king in the pros and then stepping up to stun AJ.

Unlike Fury he has never served a doping ban nor been under suspicion of any illegal activities.

Fury and his team are set for purse bids with Dillian Whyte on Tuesday as they try to arrange a March showdown.

AJ snapped up the rematch clause after Usyk dominated him at Tottenham and is planning an April rerun.

SunSport spoke to a member of the Usyk's team who found Fury's baseless comments utterly laughable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boNXf_0dimg2s900
Fury vowed to bring the belts 'back to Britain', having won them all against Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 Credit: Reuters

Comments / 1

Related
firstsportz.com

“A bodybuilder can’t box me,” Tyson Fury takes shots at Anthony Joshua, says Usyk will “smash” him in rematch

Derek Chisora really pissed off the Gypsy King with his recent prediction. Tyson Fury slammed Anthony Joshua on his Instagram live after Chisora predicted Joshua beats Fury. Derek Chisora, the former rival of the heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury predicted that AJ could “Blast” the Gyspy King. Fury, a fighter that is as good with words as he is with his hands, clapped back and gave his response on Instagram. Tyson is confident that it wouldn’t take him more than three rounds to take care of business with Joshua in the boxing ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Tyson Fury
The Independent

‘Never in a million years’: Tyson Fury dismisses Anthony Joshua’s chances of beating him

Tyson Fury has dismissed the suggestion that he would be knocked out by Anthony Joshua, saying it would “never” happen “in a million years”.The pair’s fellow British heavyweight Derek Chisora has been beaten by Fury and sparred with Joshua, and the 38-year-old has backed “AJ” to come out on top if he faces the “Gypsy King”.Fury has taken exception to Chisora’s claim, however, insisting he would stop Joshua within three rounds.“This is a message for Derek Chisora,” he said in a Twitter video. “I’ve just seen that you’ve said you think AJ would blast me out.“Never in a million...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Tyson Fury On Anthony Joshua: “A Big Old Body Builder Can’t Blast Me Out”

“This is a message for Derek Chisora,” WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says on a video that appeared on social media Friday morning. “I’ve just seen that you said you think AJ would blast me out.” Fury is referring here to his former opponent Chisora’s recent assertion that he “would go with AJ (Anthony Joshua) to beat Fury. AJ’s power punch is unbelievable.” Fury, who has beaten Chisora twice, makes it clear in the video that he isn’t buying his old foe’s line of thinking.”
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Doping#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Wba#Ibf#Wbo#Ukrainian#Instagram Live#British#Tottenham#Sunsport
BoxingNews24.com

Daniel Dubois previews Joshua vs. Usyk 2 & Fury vs. Whyte

By Jack Tiernan: Daniel Dubois believes Anthony Joshua will beat Oleksandr Usyk to win back his IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight titles, and Tyson Fury will defeat Dillian Whyte in their potential clash on March 26th. Joshua, 32, wants to avenge his loss to Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) from September 25th last year,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Dillian Whyte back-up fighter Robert Helenius sees Tyson Fury as ‘easier’ than Oleksandr Usyk

Robert Helenius has said Tyson Fury would be an “easier” opponent than Oleksandr Usyk as he prepares for a potential clash with the Briton.Finnish heavyweight Helenius is among the fighters to have been named by Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum as a potential alternative to Dillian Whyte, whom the “Gypsy King” has been ordered to face next.Whyte is the mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Fury, while the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles are set to be on the line in a rematch between Usyk and Anthony Joshua in spring.Undefeated Ukrainian Usyk outpointed Joshua with relative ease in...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
305K+
Followers
5K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy