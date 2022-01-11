​Do You Live in One of America’s Clumsiest Cities?

Getty Images

(StatePoint) Clumsiness is a trait many can relate to.

Unfortunately, even the slightest misstep can be disastrous for your phone, whether it’s cracking your screen or destroying delicate components in water.



The Clumsiest Cities in America Index, a new report from tech care company Asurion, reveals that coast-to-coast, people have spilled energy drinks on their phones, dropped devices in toilets or cracked their screens on the sidewalk.

The company and its subsidiary, tech repair retailer uBreakiFix by Asurion, dove into customer data and localized other statistics to take a closer look at cities where trips and slips happen most.



“Look, accidents happen, even to the most cautious phone owners,” says Dave Barbuto, CEO of uBreakiFix by Asurion.

“There’s no reason to be embarrassed by how, or how frequently, you’ve broken your phone.”



Not only do the new findings show you’re not alone in clumsiness, they provide hints about what could be making you more accident-prone with your tech:



Measuring Clumsy



To identify clumsiness, Asurion crunched a year’s worth of data, turning first to metropolitan areas ranked highest for per-capita Asurion protection plan phone breakage claims and phone repairs at its network of stores.

They then identified the frontlines of misfortune and clumsiness, ranking cities with the most personal injury lawyers and orthopedic surgeons per-capita. Keeping in mind that some prefer to suffer in silence, they mixed in additional data surrounding the frequency of online searches for phrases like “I think I sprained my ankle” or “how do I get water out of my phone.”



A Closer Look



Over half of the Clumsiest Cities are located in southern states, with New Orleans topping the list. On the flip side, San Francisco is home to some of the most “graceful” residents in America.

It came as no surprise to the data crunchers that a city known for its tech innovation is the very best when it comes to calculated footsteps and handling phones with care.



So why are some cities more prone to break tech? Here are Asurion’s top theories:



• Weather: Water and electronics just don’t mix, which is probably why cities with more than 100 days of rain annually, like Raleigh, New Orleans and Grand Rapids make the top 10. Unless your tech has an itty-bitty umbrella, stash it until the sun comes out.



• Perspiration: The top 10 clumsiest cities are about 10% more hot and humid than the average city in the study.

Could slippery hands mean shattered devices?



• Football Revelry: It’s all fun and games until someone’s screen is smashed. And speaking of smashed, over half of the top 10 clumsiest cities are home to Southeastern Conference football teams and their legendary tailgating, 40% are traditional spring break cities, and some 60% have legalized marijuana to some extent.



When Accidents Happen



Regardless of your city’s ranking, having a protection plan makes it easy to file a claim.



With Asurion protection plans through one of the leading wireless carriers, you can easily file a claim to receive options like same-day device replacement or cracked screen repair delivered to your door, or visit a local uBreakiFix by Asurion store for on-site cracked screen repair.

For those without a protection plan uBreakiFix by Asurion stores also offer same-day repair in select locations and free device diagnostics for all tech issues, including water damage.



In select locations, you can even book a professional repair technician to meet you at home or any convenient location, with most repairs completed in as little as two hours.

​For more information, visit uBreakiFix.com.



While accidents happen often and easily, the good news is that device repairs are easy, convenient and make your tech as good as new.



