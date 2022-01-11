ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors HC Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson will remain on minutes restriction for now

By Jordan Wolf
 5 days ago
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

There was no shortage of fanfare surrounding Klay Thompson's long-awaited return to NBA action, but his actual time on the court was limited in his first game -- a trend that will seemingly continue.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thompson's minutes restriction will be about the same on Tuesday night, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Thompson played 20 minutes in his first game back against the the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Kerr also said that Thompson will sit out one end of the upcoming back-to-back trip to Milwaukee and Chicago, but wasn't sure which side he'd play.

In his return to the hardwood, Thompson scored 17 points on 7-for-18 shooting, including 3-for-8 from 3-point range. He also pulled in three rebounds in addition to logging one assist and one block as Golden State beat Cleveland 96-82.

Thompson missed two full seasons with a pair of serious injuries, the first of which being a torn ACL sustained during the 2019 NBA Finals. He then tore his Achilles shortly before he was set to return from the ACL injury, which further sidelined him for more than a year.

Over nine seasons, Thompson has averaged 19.5 points per game on 41.9% shooting from beyond the arc going into Tuesday night's action. He's been an integral part of the Warriors' dynasty from the beginning, helping win three championships after being selected 11th overall in the 2011 draft out of Washington State.

