Melky Cabrera, an outfielder in the Majors from 2005-19, announced his retirement Friday, according to Héctor Gómez of the Dominican Republic's Z101 Digital. Cabrera, 37, was signed by the Yankees in 2001, out of the Dominican Republic, and played his first five MLB seasons for New York, including in '09, when he hit .391 with a pair of doubles in the American League Championship Series against the Angels to help the Yanks reach -- and then win -- the World Series.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO