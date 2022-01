Brian Fallon was set to begin a tour with his band The Howling Weather this month, but because of the current Omicron surge, he's had to cancel shows. "NOT PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE: I AM CANCELING MORE SHOWS," he writes. "There are way too many cases happening for us to be able to leave on Jan 25th and then to have one person get Covid and have to cancel the whole thing. I don't want any of you to get sick either. The best chance I have to play live shows this tour is to push it out as far as I can in hopes that some shows can happen. I hate this. I know you do too."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO