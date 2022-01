Elon Musk famously discredits traditional education as means to fielding and finding top talent, saying that "college is basically for fun and not for learning." And while businesses across the nation rely on academic degrees as a tool for finding talent, Musk holds to his conviction that skills matter more than degrees. In doing so, his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, attract and retain some of the brightest minds of our time from across the globe-no degree required. But the hiring process does require two things, which comes down to one thing: the two-hands test.

