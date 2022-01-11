ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores is getting an interview with the Bears

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F8kjQ_0dimdt1Q00

After the Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning following the end of the 2021 regular season, he is already looking for a new home.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Flores is set to interview with the Chicago Bears. The Bears recently fired both coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace and have put together a list of names they’re ready to interview.

Along with Flores, the Bears have also requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. They also plan to interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, so the competition for the job will be stiff.

Flores spent three years with Miami, going 24-25. He brought the Dolphins to two winning seasons, but they never made the postseason. Chicago’s strong building blocks on defense would fit Flores perfectly, and he’d have another young quarterback to work with in Justin Fields.

Comments / 0

Related
zonecoverage.com

Building the Vikings' Perfect Coaching Candidate

In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Significant Deshaun Watson News

The Houston Texans star quarterback sat out the entire 2021 season as he faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct while getting massages. Houston decided to hold Watson out of the 2021 season while his case plays out. It remains...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Leftwich
Person
Justin Fields
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Buccaneers#Nfl Network#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Cowboys#Colts#Bills#Eagles
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About The Refs

Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, when Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in time with the clock running out. Following the game, Cowboys fans...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ref Runs Into Dak Prescott, Costs Cowboys Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the dumbest way possible Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys were on a late drive in an attempt to steal a last-second win in the Wild Card round, made a terrible play-call, then had an official cost them precious time as they tried to stop the clock. It was freaking wild.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Has Blunt Message For Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant did great things together during during their two years in Dallas together. But as Bryant watches his former quarterback struggle against the 49ers today, he has a blunt message for him. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bryant ripped Dak for making a bad throw that...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Honest Admission

Arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever step foot on the football field, Zach Thomas, is still waiting to hear his name called for the Hall of Fame. During his illustrious career, Thomas racked up 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss and 17 interceptions. In 13 NFL seasons he earned five All-Pro honors, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and twice lead the league in tackles.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Blown Out By Bills, Failing To Win Playoff Game For Third Straight Season

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ season is over. It ended ugly. New England fell behind early and never recovered, suffering the most lopsided playoff loss of the entire Bill Belichick era in the 47-17 Bills win. Josh Allen was essentially perfect, completing 21 of his 25 passes for 308 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed six times for 66 yards. Dawson Knox caught two touchdowns, while Gabriel Davis, Emmanuel Sanders, and offensive lineman Tommy Doyle caught one touchdown apiece. Mac Jones completed 24 of his 38 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Kendrick Bourne caught seven...
NFL
The Big Lead

Fans Brawl After Cowboys-49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday in horrible fashion. The 23-17 defeat clearly had people in their feelings and that was on display after the game as fans brawled in the parking lot. Here's video of what happened:. It's hard...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Called Out For Despicable Behavior After Loss

Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t handling the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening. The game came down to one final play, with the Cowboys unable to get a play off following a rush up the middle by Dak Prescott.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy