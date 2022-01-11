Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores is getting an interview with the Bears

After the Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning following the end of the 2021 regular season, he is already looking for a new home.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Flores is set to interview with the Chicago Bears. The Bears recently fired both coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace and have put together a list of names they’re ready to interview.

Along with Flores, the Bears have also requested permission to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. They also plan to interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, so the competition for the job will be stiff.

Flores spent three years with Miami, going 24-25. He brought the Dolphins to two winning seasons, but they never made the postseason. Chicago’s strong building blocks on defense would fit Flores perfectly, and he’d have another young quarterback to work with in Justin Fields.