An ongoing wave of US flight cancellations continued Wednesday as embattled airlines grapple with winter storms and staffing shortages due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. More than 1,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled as of midday Wednesday, according to tracking data from FlightAware. Additionally, more than 2,500 US flights were delayed.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO