Alabama State

Human Trafficking in Alabama: What you need to know

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force (AHTTF) is sponsoring the eighth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11 to heighten awareness of the problem.

“End It Alabama” is a project of AHTTF that began in 2014 and includes several members across the state. Their website offers facts, tips, warning signs, and resources for victims, along with how to report possible trafficking situations.

Warning signs to look for listed on their site include a controlling partner, lying about their age or identity, having excess amounts of cash, having several hotel keys or even branding tattoos.

For Alabama, I-20, I-85, I-10, and I-65 are all major corridors for human trafficking, especially I-20 as it’s been identified as the “superhighway for human trafficking in the United States.” These interstates bring significant trafficking activity into Alabama.

Around two children per minute are trafficked into sexual exploitation.

ENDITALABAMA.ORG

To garner support, mayors across the state have been asked to sign proclamations in observance of
National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January. So far, those who have declared January
2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month via proclamations are listed below:

  • Aliceville
  • Brundidge
  • Gadsden
  • Grove Hill
  • Monroeville
  • Orange Beach
  • Tarrant
  • Town of Hodges
  • Town of Ohatchee
  • Town of Pisgah
  • Town of South Vinemont
  • Town of Susan Moore

Athens, Huntsville and Madison will be signing proclamations later in the month.

Human trafficking is the 2nd largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to the illegal drug trade.

ENDITALABAMA.ORG

Several cities and towns in Alabama have also been designated as “Trafficking Free Zones” (TFZ) as defined by the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking. TFZ is an initiative focused on reducing the demand for trafficked victims by providing organizational training, signing a pledge, enacting policy changes and publicly sharing the commitment to help end trafficking.

The below are Trafficking Free Zones in Alabama:

  • Lee County
  • Alexander City/Dadeville
  • Birmingham
  • Camp Hill
  • Center Point
  • Cullman
  • Gardendale
  • Homewood
  • Hoover
  • Irondale
  • Mountain Brook
  • Northport
  • Opelika
  • Oxford
  • Pinson
  • Trussville
  • Vestavia Hills

Pimps target the vulnerable, such as runaways, homeless youth, or children who have been abused or neglected.

enditalabama.org

The entirety of Human Trafficking Awareness Month will be capped off by the 8th Annual Human Trafficking
Summit sponsored by the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force (END IT ALABAMA). The one-day event is set to be held on February 4, 2022, at the Renaissance Hotel Montgomery.

For everything from red flags, how to be prepared, statistics, resources for victims, and how to help the movement, visit End It Alabama here . To get help or report a tip, call 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BeFree (233733).

Comments / 10

Teresa Aikens
4d ago

Lord I pray that all children please stay at home,after you get home from school or kids outside playing at home hopefully parents are watching them. You never know when a passerby will go by and stop down the road,then walk up and snack you away. Just not trust worthy this day in time PRAYERS for all families in Jesus name....AMEN🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙁

Reply
19
Melanie Willard
4d ago

Samuel Little operated along I10 for DECADES and was only caught because he got old and senile. Young women are at risk, as are young men, children of all ages and even older homeless people along interstate areas. I hope that at least one is safe tonight because of this effort!! They used to say "those people are out there because they want to be" and that was supposed to make it alright. But I can see that there was a moment in time that every person did NOT want to be living in a trafficked environment. If that could be interrupted then maybe some could be saved. But I'm a dreamer.

Reply
7
Charles Schenher
4d ago

when they catch him they don't do nothing about it so why even worry with it it should be life without parole give these criminals something to think about but no they're not going to do that

Reply
5
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

Comments / 0

Community Policy