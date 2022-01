PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda (9-6) outscored the Unity basketball team 13-3 in an overtime session on their home court to hand the Rockets their fourth and second consecutive loss this season. The Panthers used seven of the 11 free throws in the extra period to win, 51-41. Nursing a 22-16 lead at the half, the Rockets' Blake Kimball scored all eight of his team's points in the third frame. Meanwhile, PBL closed the gap on the scoreboard, shaving the point deficit down to a two-point difference.

SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO