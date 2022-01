COVID-19 straight from China. We get a lot of stuff from China and they get a lot of US dollars. COVID is a nasty flu and if you catch it you will be quite sick. The survival rate is approximately 99 percent. The mortality rate in the U.S, for the last 20 months is about 1 percent of the total population. Most of the ones who succumb to COVID are of poor health or advanced age.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO