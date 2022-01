The New Jewish Theatre will open up its five-show 24th season with a Neil Simon classic comedy. “We chose to open our season with this play because of its unique humor and because it allows us to continue our exploration of America’s most prolific Jewish playwrights,” said NJT Artistic Director Edward Coffield. “Our audiences love Neil Simon. We had a colossal hit with ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’ in 2019, and this play is also biographical. I consider it to be one of his funniest plays.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO