Brazil began vaccinating children aged five to 11 against Covid-19 on Friday after the move was approved, despite objections from President Jair Bolsonaro. Davi Seremramiwe Xavante, an Indigenous eight-year-old boy, was the first child to be vaccinated during an official ceremony at a Sao Paulo hospital, with the state governor Joao Doria in attendance. The first Covid vaccine dose administered in Brazil was also in Sao Paulo, in January 2021. The new age group was approved for vaccination by Anvisa health authorities a month ago.

