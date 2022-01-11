ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs seeking input on safety of Roswell Road

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3od5A5_0dimd1sn00

The city of Sandy Springs is looking to gather feedback about safety issues along Roswell Road.

A community meeting will be held virtually on Jan. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register here .

It will be the first of several engagement opportunities planned as part of the Roswell Road Access Management Plan.

The plan aims to outline projects to make the corridor “a safer place to travel,” according to city officials. It will identify safety deficiencies, inefficient turning movements, and other aspects of the street network that impede mobility and connectivity. It will also outline improvements such as medians, intersection treatments and pedestrian crossings.

The plan will cover the area of Roswell Road from Dunwoody Place to the north and Meadowbrook Drive to the south.

Public input will be accepted until Feb. 7. For more information, visit the city’s website .

The post Sandy Springs seeking input on safety of Roswell Road appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven designates Buford Highway as a ‘Cultural Corridor’

Brookhaven adopted a resolution to designate Buford Highway as a cultural hub of the city.  During the Brookhaven City Council’s Tuesday meeting, the council adopted a resolution to name the area of Buford Highway the “Buford Highway Cultural Corridor.” According to the resolution, the recommendation comes from the city’s Arts and Culture Master Plan.  “The […] The post Brookhaven designates Buford Highway as a ‘Cultural Corridor’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fulton Schools requiring masks, but extracurricular activities to resume

Students and staff must continue to wear masks in Fulton County school buildings through Friday, Jan. 21 as the school district resumes some activities. Fulton County Schools offered an update Jan. 14 in a message to parents and the community. The school district will allow essential academic trips beginning Jan. 18. Third-party facility rentals also […] The post Fulton Schools requiring masks, but extracurricular activities to resume appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Jan. 14-16

Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change (especially […] The post Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Jan. 14-16 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

DeKalb School Board questions long-term school facilities plan

A presentation of a long-term plan for better school facilities prompted more questions than answers during a DeKalb County School District meeting on Monday. The planning process for the Comprehensive Master Plan, which is DeKalb County’s effort to mitigate overcrowding and update school facilities, began in August of 2020. A draft of the plan has […] The post DeKalb School Board questions long-term school facilities plan appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Traffic
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fire evacuates Chops Lobster Bar

Diners at an upscale Buckhead restaurant were evacuated Friday night due to a fire. The fire started around 10 p.m. at Chops Lobster Bar, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. WSB-TV reported that the fire started inside a hood vent and was serious enough that firefighters had to call a second alarm to extinguish […] The post Fire evacuates Chops Lobster Bar appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

New furniture store proposed for Dunwoody raises concerns about trees

During Monday’s Dunwoody City Council meeting, tree preservation was a point of contention for a rezoning request to allow a new-to-market furniture store at 11 Ravinia Parkway. According to city documents, the empty lot at the corner of Ravinia Parkway and Ashford Dunwoody Road was previously slated to hold a 156-key hotel, 41,400 square feet […] The post New furniture store proposed for Dunwoody raises concerns about trees appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Building permit, financing secured for key development in South Dwntn project

Real estate investment firm Newport has secured $75 million in debt financing and a building permit from the city for a key development – the mixed-use 222 Mitchell – in the South Dwntn project. 222 Mitchell will be a 330,000-square-foot mixed-use campus, including a new park and a 27,000-square-foot rooftop with panoramic views of Downtown. […] The post Building permit, financing secured for key development in South Dwntn project appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven asks for input on social justice recommendations

The city of Brookhaven will hold two meetings to receive public input on its social justice commission’s recommendations.  The city formed the Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission (SJREC) in September of 2020 to address issues of diversity and social justice in the city. The commission presented its 18 recommendations to the city during a […] The post Brookhaven asks for input on social justice recommendations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Local police departments ask school district for automated traffic enforcement

Local police departments are calling for the DeKalb County School District to allow for automated speed enforcement in school zones, but school district officials are worried about public engagement and equity.  Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan, Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura, Doraville Police Chief Charles Atkinson, and Chamblee Police Chief Kerry Thomas held a press […] The post Local police departments ask school district for automated traffic enforcement appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody bans party houses

Dunwoody passed a text amendment to ban party houses at its Monday city council meeting, but some council members expressed hope that staff would consider making penalties more severe in the future.  The council first saw the text amendment at a December 2021 meeting. The amendment would ban commercial events or “party houses” in residential […] The post Dunwoody bans party houses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Plan to demolish historic Lakewood Elementary School called ‘shameful’ by city planners

Atlanta Public Schools’ proposal to demolish historic Lakewood Elementary School has been called “shameful” by the Atlanta Urban Design Commission (AUDC). Shuttered since 2004, the 1915 structure in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood has become blighted and residents have complained about squatters and homeless people on the property. Located at 335 Sawtell Ave., the school is […] The post Plan to demolish historic Lakewood Elementary School called ‘shameful’ by city planners appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody swears in two new council members and incumbent

Dunwoody swore in two new council members during a Dunwoody City Council meeting on Monday.  Rob Price, the council member for District 2, and Catherine Lautenbacher, the new council member for District 1, both took the oath for City Council as well as the Dunwoody Public Facilities Authority at the Jan. 10 meeting. The Public […] The post Dunwoody swears in two new council members and incumbent appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Proposed legislation could give all Atlanta voters say in ‘Buckhead City’

A local legislator is hoping more voters can have a say on cityhood proposals that would carve a new city from an existing one. State Rep. Shea Roberts (D-Sandy Springs) said Wednesday that she filed legislation in the House that, if passed, would change the rules related to the deannexation of a city to create […] The post Proposed legislation could give all Atlanta voters say in ‘Buckhead City’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

MLK Day events, observances happening in-person and virtually

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed Jan. 17 and local organizations will honor the civil rights leader’s legacy with programs, volunteer events, and an annual 5K run. The King CenterThe King Center in Sweet Auburn will host a series of events beginning Jan. 10 and concluding with the annual commemorative service at Ebenezer […] The post MLK Day events, observances happening in-person and virtually appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Bob Fiscella, Dunwoody Homeowners Association

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months. See all the predictions here. Bob Fiscella, President, […] The post 2022 Predictions: Bob Fiscella, Dunwoody Homeowners Association appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Collins new BOE chair; $1 million grant honors MLK; BeltLine race series

Eshé Collins was unanimously selected by the Atlanta Board of Education to serve as its new chair during Monday’s meeting, which was also attended by Mayor Andre Dickens and members of the Atlanta City Council in a show of support. Collins succeeds Jason Esteves, who is now running for state senate, and won her third […] The post News Briefs: Collins new BOE chair; $1 million grant honors MLK; BeltLine race series appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mayor Dickens announces key players in his new administration

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced key players in his new administration on Monday, including Lisa Y. Gordon as Chief Operating Officer. As president and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, Gordon launched the organization’s $25 million affordable home development, Browns Mill Village, in southeast Atlanta. She was also was the architect of the City of Atlanta’s […] The post Mayor Dickens announces key players in his new administration appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven to host MLK Day outdoor dinner

Brookhaven will host its sixth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day dinner celebration on Jan. 17.  The event will be held in the parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station at 1268 Apple Valley Road and will begin at 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. In years past, the event has been held in […] The post Brookhaven to host MLK Day outdoor dinner appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven City Centre to prioritize connectivity

Brookhaven’s new City Centre is expected to prioritize walkability, connectivity, and outdoor spaces, according to a presentation at a Brookhaven Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday.  During a Jan. 5 work session, the Planning Commission heard a presentation from Bob Hughes, who works with the architectural firm HGOR. According to Hughes, the City Centre will be […] The post Brookhaven City Centre to prioritize connectivity appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody unveils first permanent mural in Brook Run Park

The first permanent mural at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park aims to inspire residents to be kind not just to each other, but to their environment too.  The new mural is called “Be Kind,” and sits near the Barclay Drive entrance to the park, according to the city of Dunwoody. Local artist Megan Watters said she […] The post Dunwoody unveils first permanent mural in Brook Run Park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy