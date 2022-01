New Jersey is expected to lose its short-lived reign as the top state for sports betting, now that mobile sportsbooks are up and running across the Hudson River. For three straight months starting in September, New Jersey sports bettors wagered more than $1 billion at three racetracks and nine Atlantic City casinos (December's figures will be released on Friday). But experts anticipate that a big chunk of New Jersey's handle will disappear when reports start taking into account activity that's occurring this month.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO