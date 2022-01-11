Fez From 'Euphoria' Originally Had a Much More Tragic Fate

After an unexpectedly long hiatus, Euphoria is finally back, and the trippy teen drama didn’t pull any punches in its twist-filled Season 2 premiere. Most of the Jan. 9 episode took place at a chaotic house party, mirroring the show’s series premiere back in 2019. And just like that first episode, this one also ended with a jaw-dropping moment. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t watched Euphoria Season 2, Episode 1, “Trying to Get to Heaven Before They Close the Door.” The brutal confrontation capping off the Euphoria Season 2 premiere had some viewers wondering if Nate was left for dead, but they quickly got answers in the Season 2, Episode 2 promo.
