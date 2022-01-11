ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Shiffrin wins record 47th slalom, Vlhova takes season title

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won the last women’s World Cup slalom...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nadal, others on Djokovic saga: 'Bit tired of the situation'

Rafael Nadal s first Grand Slam match in more than seven months is on the horizon, he is coming back from a painful left foot problem that limited him to one tournament over the last half of last season and he got COVID-19 in December.Plenty to talk about, right? This is, after all, the owner of 20 major championships and one of the most significant figures in the history of tennis. His mere presence at an Australian Open pre-tournament news conference Saturday was newsworthy — or, rather, would have been on pretty much any other occasion.Ah, yes, the run-up...
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open players tire of Djokovic saga - 'no one' bigger than event

Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year with Rafael Nadal declaring no one was bigger than the tournament. World number one Djokovic has again been detained in Australia after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared he was a threat to the public. He is facing deportation with his chances of defending his men's title at Melbourne Park looking increasingly slim. His lawyers are battling to keep him in the country in a controversy that has dragged on for over a week.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
AFP

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slalom#Beijing Olympics#Austria#Schladming#Ap#Slovakian#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Djokovic bid for tennis history over for now - and perhaps forever

Novak Djokovic has never hidden his craving to be remembered as the greatest men's tennis player of all time, but his chance to make Grand Slam history is over for now -- and perhaps indefinitely. The Serbian world number one had been the overwhelming favourite to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open, and in doing so become the first man to clinch 21 Grand Slam crowns. But his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and imminent deportation from Australia after losing his court fight Sunday has halted him in his tracks and thrown huge question marks over the rest of his season, and perhaps even beyond. His long-held number one spot could also come under threat.
TENNIS
The Independent

Team GB targeting record medal haul at Beijing Winter Olympics, says Katherine Grainger

Team GB bosses have set their sights on a record haul from the Beijing Winter Olympics, with funding aimed at excelling in more sports than ever before, according to UK Sport Chair and Olympic gold medallist Katherine Grainger.A medal target of between three and seven has been set out for next month’s Games by UK Sport, with the potential to top the previous record of five medals from both Sochi in 2014 and PyeongChang four years ago.UK Sport Chief Executive Sally Munday said: “Our intelligence tells us that British athletes have the potential to win between three and seven medals...
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Braathen gets stunning win in World Cup slalom at Wengen

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — Soaring from 29th place after the first run, Lucas Braathen scored a stunning win in a World Cup slalom on Sunday. No skier had made such a jump up the standings to win a two-run men's World Cup race for more than 20 years at least, according to the ski-db.com database.
CYCLING
Frankfort Times

Italian skier Brignone wins World Cup super-G with gutsy run

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Federica Brignone saw a gutsy run rewarded with the victory Sunday in the fifth women’s World Cup super-G of the season. Racing in perfect, sunny conditions, the Italian gained about three-tenths of a second on her rivals with an attacking and risky approach in the middle part of the Kälberloch course.
SPORTS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic saga in Australia not good for anyone, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray has labelled Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia “a s***show”.One of the most extraordinary episodes in tennis history ended with the Federal Court of Australia upholding the decision of the country’s Immigration Minister to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time.The nine-time Australian Open champion found himself in a fight with the government from the moment he landed in Melbourne last week as a political storm raged over an exemption allowing him into the country despite being unvaccinated against coronavirus.Now he is heading home, leaving the rest of the players and the tournament to try to bring the focus...
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

No title defense for No. 1: Djokovic deported from Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was slated to be deported from the country, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies...
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

Analysis: Novak Djokovic's legal loss is loss for Open, fans

Novak Djokovic’s loss in a court of law is also a loss for the Australian Open, a loss for tennis fans and a loss for the sport as a whole. Setting aside, for a moment, everything that led to his deportation from Australia on Sunday — a fundamentally hard-to-fathom reason for any athlete to be forced to sit out any event — who wouldn’t want to see the player who dominated men’s Grand Slam tennis in 2021 competing for what would be a historic title to begin 2022?
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy