'The Great': Hulu renews Elle Fanning series for Season 3

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Great will return for a third season on Hulu.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Tuesday that it renewed the comedy-drama series for Season 3.

"Huzzah! Let us celebrate! #TheGreat will return for a third season on @hulu!" the post reads.

The Great reimagines Catherine the Great's rise to power after his marriage to Emperor Peter III of Russia. Elle Fanning plays Catherine, with Hoult as Peter and Yemelyan Pugachev.

Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee, Adam Godley, Douglas Hodge and Belinda Bromilow also star.

The Great is written, created and executive produced by Tony McNamara (The Favourite). The series premiered in May 2020 and returned for a second season in November.

Fanning said in November that the cast took more "comedy risks" in Season 2.

The actress appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last week, where she confirmed that a discreetly named TikTok account belongs to her.

