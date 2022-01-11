My, what a handsome little aqua air fryer

When you’re asked to choose “a nice seafood place” by someone who will be paying for your meal, and you get those flashing cartoon dollar signs in your eyeballs, Aqua is the power play. All of the dishes, from crab-stuffed halibut to cedar plank-roasted salmon, taste like if wedding catering was actually good, and the restaurant is on the waterfront, which means great bay views. Eating indoors isn’t bad either - the vibe is sophisticated but not stuffy, and there’s a pianist in-house. If you’re trying to win over some potential clients or introduce your parents to the person you will probably end up marrying, and you need the venue to do most of the impressing, Aqua is a good choice.

