UCF police urge students to be aware of job offer email scams

UCF Police HQ

ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF police are urging students to avoid becoming victims of job offer email scams.

“If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” the department tweeted.

Officers said the emails tend to include job opportunities for everything from dog walking to a position at UNICEF.

These offers are not legitimate and should be deleted, officers said.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, students are urged to call UCF police at 407-823-5555 to report it.

