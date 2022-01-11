ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF police urge students to be aware of job offer email scams

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jCveA_0dimc18G00
UCF Police HQ

ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF police are urging students to avoid becoming victims of job offer email scams.

“If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” the department tweeted.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Officers said the emails tend to include job opportunities for everything from dog walking to a position at UNICEF.

These offers are not legitimate and should be deleted, officers said.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, students are urged to call UCF police at 407-823-5555 to report it.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

At many churches, pandemic hits collection plates, budgets

Biltmore United Methodist Church of Asheville, North Carolina, is for sale. Already financially strapped because of shrinking membership and a struggling preschool, the congregation was dealt a crushing blow by the coronavirus. Attendance plummeted, with many staying home or switching to other churches that stayed open the whole time. Gone, too, is the revenue the church formerly got from renting its space for events and meetings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Alaskan doctor dies while scuba diving off Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — (AP) — A 57-year-old Alaskan pediatrician died while scuba diving off the Florida Keys, officials said Saturday. Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore of Juneau died Friday while diving with a group off Islamorada, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kilgore was in about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Job Opportunities#Unicef#Ucfpd#Ucf Police Dept#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
70K+
Followers
81K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy