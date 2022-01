Comedian and actor David Spade is bidding adieu to his home for the last two decades — his dreamy Beverly Hills pad, which has listed for $20 million. Known as a “tennis court estate” by the listing on Hilton & Hyland, the 6,426-square-foot home has four bedrooms and seven bathroom and is a wrapped in a fog of sophistication. Stunning views can be seen from nearly every window in the house and from the patio area.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO