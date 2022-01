The Home Office has been threatening asylum seekers with deportation for alleged crimes they did not commit, it has emerged.A Court of Appeal judgment revealed the existence of “notices of liability to detention”, which were handed to migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats.The documents claimed they were “illegal entrants” and “may be liable to removal or deportation from the United Kingdom”.“You are specifically considered an illegal entrant to the UK as you were encountered in a private vehicle, namely a RHIB [rigid-hulled inflatable boat], which had recently arrived in the UK from France,” the notices read. “You could...

IMMIGRATION ・ 2 HOURS AGO