Chief Economist, Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy. Is Russia/Ukraine bond selloff affecting other markets in the region? Or are there other factors at play?. Russian and Ukrainian bonds extended their selloff today, which is completely logical given the escalation of the conflict between the two countries and the increasingly negative newsflow (including a major cyberattack against Ukraine’s government websites). One development noted by observers today is that several other EMEA bonds – in Poland, Hungary, and Romania – came under pressure as well (see chart below). Is it contagion, or are there some other factors at play? The contagion risk for Poland should not be completely dismissed – including another wave of refugees in the case of a military confrontation – but inflation concerns dominate right now.

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO