Music

Elvis Costello Says He’ll Retire ‘Oliver’s Army’ Over N-Word

By Corbin Bolies
 5 days ago
Elvis Costello is retiring one of his most controversial songs. The legendary crooner said he will no longer play his 1979 song “Oliver’s Army,” his biggest British hit, after years of self-censoring...

