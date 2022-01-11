Elvis Costello Says He’ll Retire ‘Oliver’s Army’ Over N-Word

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — In Joel Coen's first film without his brother, Ethan, he directs the stark, expressionist “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The film, which begins streaming Friday, Jan. 14 on Apple TV+, is shot in black-and-white and dense with atmosphere. And with two leads in their 60s, it gives a new dimension to Shakespeare's portrait of ambition and destiny. In her review, the AP's Jocelyn Noveck called Coen's “Macbeth,” “brilliantly imagined, brilliantly executed.”
Comments / 0