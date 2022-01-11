ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Cowherd on lack of parity in college football: 'In the end, the SEC wants it more'

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Cowherd is among the many who apparently subscribe to the SEC’s “It Just Means More” motto. After the Georgia Bulldogs won a national championship over Alabama on Monday night, the SEC has now won 5 of the last 7 titles and 12 of the last 16 national...

