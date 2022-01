With the shortage of truck and bus drivers continuing during this pandemic, Governor Hochul has announced a plan to make it easier to get a commercial driver’s license (CDL). The governor is proposing that third parties be allowed to offer the road tests necessary to obtain a CDL as well as removing the 14 day waiting period between taking the permit test and the road test. Under the plan, state agencies with large fleets of commercial vehicles will conduct the tests, followed by private entities meeting qualifications from New York. She claims the move will allow for more testing locations and free up wait times.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO