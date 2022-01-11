ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zooey Deschanel Just Finally Learned What ‘Twee’ Means

By Mike Nied
 6 days ago
Zooey Deschanel, known for inadvertently popularizing the "twee" style era in the late 2000s and early 2010s, playfully admitted she just learned what "twee" means in a meta self-referential TikTok throwback to some of her most iconic looks in the style. Her TikTok comes amid a micro-trend soundtracked by...

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

