The LA Art Show, the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America, is excited to be returning to the LA Convention Center with new and exciting programming with even more to offer when it comes to NFTs and new technology. Making a triumphant return to its traditional January event dates, this kick-off to the city’s 2022 art season comes with environmentally focused programming, more international participants, and digital art! With returning producer and director Kassandra Voyagis once again at the helm, having incorporated NFTs so effectively during her first LA Art Show in this capacity, the show is committed to creating the most comprehensive contemporary art experience possible.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO