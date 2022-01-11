ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings hire Nicklas Lidstrom as VP of hockey operations

By Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have hired Nicklas Lidstrom as vice president of hockey operations.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman says his former teammate will be based in his native Sweden and involved in every aspect of helping him run the organization.

Lidstrom’s job duties will include evaluating professional and amateur players.

Detroit drafted Lidstrom with the No. 53 pick overall in 1989 and he spent 20 seasons with the franchise, becoming one of the best defensemen of all time. He won seven Norris trophies and helped the Red Wings win four Stanley Cup titles.

