Jimmy Kimmel’s St. Louis-born wife guesses who gets Clayton Echard’s final rose

ST. LOUIS – Two episodes of Eureka native Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” have aired, and people are already guessing who will get the final rose. One of those guesses comes directly from Jimmy Kimmel’s St. Louis-born wife.

When Echard appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live ” on Monday , Kimmel said his wife Molly McNearney has correctly picked 7 out of the last 9 winners on day one of the seasons.

Kimmel told Echard which women are in her top four to win it all. McNearney, a St. Clare of Assisi and St. Joseph’s Academy alum, chose the following women:

Serene – elementary school teacher

Teddi – nurse and received the first impression rose

Rachel – flight instructor

Susie – wedding videographer

As Kimmel announced each contestant, Cleto and the Cletones had a drumroll going. When Kimmel got to Rachel, he said “Rachel will be in your top two.”

As he was about to announce what McNearney says is Echard’s number one pick, Kimmel was done with the drumroll. “Alright enough with the drumroll. It’s getting annoying,” he said. Kimmel then said McNearney picked Susie.

Echard tried to keep his face stone-cold during the entire unveiling.

“Look at you, you’re looking right at me. I think I’m falling in love with you. I don’t know what’s going on,” Kimmel said.

Susie is from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She attended Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri, and earned her bachelor’s degree in Digital Cinema Arts.

ABC’s “The Bachelor” airs on Mondays at 7 p.m.

Click here to watch the full video clip.

