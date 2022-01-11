ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Acting PA Health Secretary Announces Pregnancy To Promote Vaccines

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubERC_0dimUyBK00
Keara Klinepeter Photo Credit: Twitter (Acting Secretary Keara Klinepeter @pahealtjsec)

The acting Pennsylvania health secretary has announced her pregnancy as a way to promote vaccine efficacy among pregnant women.

Secretary Keara Klinepeter made the announcement that she and her husband are expecting a child in June on Twitter on Tuesday.

Her tweet reads, "My husband and I are expecting a son at the end of June. I’m sharing this publicly because I want my story to help other women make an informed decision. I'm vaccinated, boosted & thanks to scientists, doctors & my great teammates at DOH, I’m confident it was the right decision."

Her plea to pregnant women to get vaccinated was reiterated in a live press conference, which you can view on cbs3 Philly.

Klinepeter took over the role from Alison Beam who resigned last month, starting on Jan. 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Here's When Americans Can Order Free At-Home Tests

With the Omicron COVID-19 variant raging, Americans will soon have access to free at-home test kits that will be made available through a federal website. Beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 19, the White House announced that it will be distributing one billion tests that it plans to buy this year that will be provided to Americans in need for free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
hazard-herald.com

Anytime Is the Right Time for COVID Vaccine in Pregnancy

MONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The best time during pregnancy to get a COVID-19 vaccine appears to be right now. A new study found that antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in nearly 1,400 women and their babies at the time of delivery didn’t vary dramatically based on when a woman got her vaccine during pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
penncapital-star.com

‘The stakes are high’: Pa. health officials urge COVID-19 vaccines among new, expecting parents

Dr. Chavone Momon-Nelson isn’t sure a parent ever stops worrying about their child. “This is normal, but the stakes are high during this pandemic,” Momon-Nelson, a mother of two and chair of the UPMC Carlisle Department of OB-GYN said Tuesday during a Department of Health press conference in Harrisburg to promote COVID-19 vaccines among expecting and new parents, as well as nursing parents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Midland Daily News

MyMichigan Health: Pregnancy and COVID-19

While we all have concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, expectant moms are especially concerned not only for themselves, but for their unborn babies, too. Q. Are pregnant women more susceptible to COVID-19 or at higher risk for developing complications related to the virus?. A. Pregnant women who develop COVID-19...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
talbotspy.org

Md. Health Secretary Slammed Over Mishandled Vaccines, Lack of Universal Masking

Senators grilled Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader Wednesday afternoon about his agency’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic following a recent report that hundreds of Marylanders were vaccinated with mishandled doses. The Baltimore Sun reported last week that TrueCare24 — a state-contracted company — mismanaged vaccination...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WGAL

Pa. health officials encourage pregnant Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson are strongly urging those who are pregnant or plan to become pregnant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Johnson said Tuesday that the evidence is clear that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and do not cause fertility issues in women or men.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Governor-elect Youngkin announces selection of Health & Human Resources Secretary

RICHMOND, VA – On January 10, 2022, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin announced John Littel as the next Secretary of Health & Human Resources of the Commonwealth of Virginia. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating impacts on Virginians across the Commonwealth, and John will play a pivotal role in overseeing our efforts in protecting Virginians’ lives and livelihoods. Starting on Day One, John’s experience will be an asset as we fix our broken mental and behavioral health system, ensure Virginians have access to affordable, free-market healthcare options, and reform our healthcare safety net to save taxpayer dollars and improve healthcare outcomes,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wyoming News

Skipping COVID Vaccine in Pregnancy Brings Big Risks to Mothers, Babies

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Unvaccinated pregnant women are putting themselves and their baby at risk for serious complications of COVID-19, according to new research out of Scotland. For women who have the virus within 28 days of their delivery date, those complications include preterm births, stillbirths and newborn deaths. Infant deaths are four times higher among unvaccinated women, the study found. They are also more likely than vaccinated women to require time in an intensive care unit. ...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Frontiersman

Health benefits of folic acid go beyond pregnancy

Women of childbearing age are urged to maintain ample amounts of folic acid in their bodies through supplementation and consumption of foods with folate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that folate/folic acid is essential to preventing major birth defects of the baby’s brain and spine. Folic...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Fox News

California went from mandating vaccines to forcing COVID-positive health care employees to work

The California Department of Public Health issued new guidance allowing hospitals and health networks to force COVID-postive healthcare workers to continue working if they are asymptomatic. "The department is providing temporary flexibility to help hospitals and emergency services providers respond to an unprecedented surge and staffing shortages. Hospitals have to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
196K+
Followers
33K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy