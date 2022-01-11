ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

11 faux leather jackets that look just as good as the real thing

By Lauren Dana
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBxP8_0dimUxIb00

Lulus

The best part of fall and winter is the fashion — hello, comfy sweaters, cozy layers, plenty of knits, and a leather piece or two. If you love the look of genuine leather, but prefer an animal-friendly alternative, opt for a faux leather jacket. These timeless pieces offer the exact same stylish flair and versatility. Additionally, compared to genuine leather, faux leather is much more durable, meaning it's much easier to care for and maintain.

No matter which type you choose, keep in mind that the best women's faux leather jackets are designed to elevate any outfit with minimal effort. You'll also find that the top-rated faux leather jackets each come in a range of colors, sizes, and silhouettes to best suit your specific style preferences. Some even offer extra detailing (think: metal hardware, buckles, faux fur trimming, and zippered accents) as a fun touch. Meanwhile, a handful of the best faux leather jackets offer bonus features, such as interior linings, water-repellent construction, and detachable hoods, all of which add to the functionality factor.

From an edgy wallet-friendly find to a splurge-worthy staple, we've rounded up the best women's faux leather jackets to shop for this season.

Here are the best faux leather jackets in 2022:

Spanx Faux Leather Convertible Jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwwcB_0dimUxIb00

Shopbop

$178.00 FROM SHOPBOP

Wrap yourself in this cozy faux leather jacket from Spanx, and you'll feel like you're wearing a warm hug. It's lightweight enough to be worn under a coat in winter yet thick enough to keep you comfortable in the spring or fall. Plus, its inclusive sizing options (XS-3X) are an incredible bonus.

Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Vegan Leather Diamond Puffer Jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzVno_0dimUxIb00

Abercrombie & Fitch

$120.00 FROM ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Originally $200.00 | Save 40%

This Abercrombie & Fitch jacket combines the popular puffer style with quilted stitching and gleaming silver hardware. On days when the temperatures take a dip, the oversized fit leaves room for layering sweaters underneath. Choose from cream, light brown, brown, or black, and sizes XXS-XL.

Atomic Black Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket

Lulus

$45.00 FROM LULUS Originally $59.00 | Save 24%

Whether you dress it down with jeans and a tee or throw it over a more formal dress, this faux leather bomber jacket is both sleek and stylish. The decorative flaps, cropped silhouette, and sleek, shiny finish make it a stand-out. Plus, did we mention it has pockets? Choose from black or off-white in sizes XS-XL.

Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8xRT_0dimUxIb00

Nordstrom

$98.90 FROM NORDSTROM Originally $150.00 | Save 34%

If you prefer a more oversized fit, consider the '90s-inspired Dad Bomber Jacket from Levi's. Its roomy design is accented with a sharp collar and two large, dual-sided pockets. The interior lining is an added bonus. Available in both straight and (XS-XXL) and plus sizes .

Bernardo Faux Leather Moto Jacket with Faux Shearling Lining
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B9ZGg_0dimUxIb00

Nordstrom

$200.00 FROM NORDSTROM

Stay warm and stylish with this faux leather moto jacket from Bernardo. The luxe faux shearling lining keeps you comfy and casual, while the quilted exterior adds a hint of edginess. Available in sizes XS-XXL.

Theory Quilted Faux-Leather Shirt Jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqBue_0dimUxIb00

Neiman Marcus

$233.00 FROM NEIMAN MARCUS Originally $365.00 | Save 36%

A cross between a shirt and a jacket, shackets are popular for their oversized silhouettes, making them ideal for layering. This faux leather one from Theory is made with polyester. Other features include a snap closure and a distinct diamond-quilted pattern. Available in sizes XS-L.

Cami NYC Cecilia Vegan Leather Coat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AipC0_0dimUxIb00

Shopbop

$231.00 FROM SHOPBOP Originally $330.00 | Save 30%

This millennial pink-hued number from Cami NYC will leave heads turning — in a good way, of course. Its dreamy color adds a touch of femininity. Other features include a snap closure, boxy silhouette, high neckline, and polyester lining. Choose from sizes XS-XL.

Apparis Liliane Faux Leather Quilted Jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCLom_0dimUxIb00

Neiman Marcus

$365.00 FROM NEIMAN MARCUS

This cropped faux leather jacket has a modern-inspired quilted exterior. Its buttery-soft construction and soft lining — made with recycled polyester — adds to the cozy factor. Pick from three colors (black, army green, and ivory) in sizes XXS-XL.

A.L.C. Liam Faux Leather Puffer Jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIDZJ_0dimUxIb00

Saks Fifth Avenue

$312.75 FROM SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Originally $695.00 | Save 55%

This leather puffer from ALC offers several stylish touches — including a double-breasted design, a self-tie waist, and a tailored silhouette — for an overall polished look. Opt for the Carob (a classic dark brown) or the much-lighter Fog in sizes XS-XL.

Sea Faux Leather Quilted Jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJVya_0dimUxIb00

Nordstrom

$236.25 FROM NORDSTROM Originally $525.00 | Save 55%

Sea's faux leather quilted jacket is sure to make a statement with its ultra-cropped silhouette and chic padded shoulders. The bold burgundy adds to the wow factor, and it's available in sizes XS-XL.

Marei1998 Rose Reversible Faux Fur & Faux Leather Jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WsxSX_0dimUxIb00

Saks Fifth Avenue

$395.00 FROM SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Originally $790.00 | Save 50%

Accessorize any fall 'fit with this glamorous faux leather jacket. Its gorgeous faux fur trim can easily be removed depending on the occasion and your style preferences. The best part? It's reversible, so you're essentially getting two jackets for the price of one. It comes in olive and black in sizes XS-L.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Leather#Leather Jackets#Faux Leather#Shopbop Wrap#Spanx#Abercrombie Fitch
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

Winter is here and that means we've got some shopping to do. Per usual, Amazon has plenty of deals on essentials like jackets and winter coats with Amazon's New Year, New You Sale. When you feel that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

The 7 Most Exciting Hair Trends For 2022

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New year, new you. That’s how the saying goes, isn’t it? One way to refresh your look – and how you feel –...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
The Kitchn

The Best Paint Color for Your Kitchen in 2022, According to Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Refinery29

15 Fresh New Year Haircut Trends Predicted By Top Stylists

2021 was an incredible year for hair. Trends were born left, right and centre as celebrities, influencers and TikTokers made a case for the coolest cuts. We're talking curtain bangs and '70s waves, through to the mullet (DIY and salon pro) not to mention the iconic shag. But it seems the New Year is shaping up to be just as innovative and Instagram-worthy.
HAIR CARE
In Style

My Hair Has Never Looked Fuller Thanks to This $9 Styling Cream

When it comes to my hair, I have one rule: all glam, all the time. Truth be told, I have longed for thick, voluminous hair for as long as I can remember. You see, I grew up in Texas, where the beauty parlor mantra was always 'The higher the hair, the closer to God.' Cute and quippy as it is, this Southern sentiment still rings true for me today and likely explains why big, bombshell hair scores points in my beauty book.
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on These Insta-Famous Handbags

There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Insider

Insider

256K+
Followers
20K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy