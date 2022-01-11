11 faux leather jackets that look just as good as the real thing

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

The best part of fall and winter is the fashion — hello, comfy sweaters, cozy layers, plenty of knits, and a leather piece or two. If you love the look of genuine leather, but prefer an animal-friendly alternative, opt for a faux leather jacket. These timeless pieces offer the exact same stylish flair and versatility. Additionally, compared to genuine leather, faux leather is much more durable, meaning it's much easier to care for and maintain.

No matter which type you choose, keep in mind that the best women's faux leather jackets are designed to elevate any outfit with minimal effort. You'll also find that the top-rated faux leather jackets each come in a range of colors, sizes, and silhouettes to best suit your specific style preferences. Some even offer extra detailing (think: metal hardware, buckles, faux fur trimming, and zippered accents) as a fun touch. Meanwhile, a handful of the best faux leather jackets offer bonus features, such as interior linings, water-repellent construction, and detachable hoods, all of which add to the functionality factor.

From an edgy wallet-friendly find to a splurge-worthy staple, we've rounded up the best women's faux leather jackets to shop for this season.

Here are the best faux leather jackets in 2022:

Shopbop

Spanx Faux Leather Convertible Jacket

Wrap yourself in this cozy faux leather jacket from Spanx, and you'll feel like you're wearing a warm hug. It's lightweight enough to be worn under a coat in winter yet thick enough to keep you comfortable in the spring or fall. Plus, its inclusive sizing options (XS-3X) are an incredible bonus.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Vegan Leather Diamond Puffer Jacket $120.00 FROM ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Originally $200.00 | Save 40%

This Abercrombie & Fitch jacket combines the popular puffer style with quilted stitching and gleaming silver hardware. On days when the temperatures take a dip, the oversized fit leaves room for layering sweaters underneath. Choose from cream, light brown, brown, or black, and sizes XXS-XL.

Lulus

Atomic Black Vegan Leather Bomber Jacket $45.00 FROM LULUS Originally $59.00 | Save 24%

Whether you dress it down with jeans and a tee or throw it over a more formal dress, this faux leather bomber jacket is both sleek and stylish. The decorative flaps, cropped silhouette, and sleek, shiny finish make it a stand-out. Plus, did we mention it has pockets? Choose from black or off-white in sizes XS-XL.

Nordstrom

Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket $98.90 FROM NORDSTROM Originally $150.00 | Save 34%

If you prefer a more oversized fit, consider the '90s-inspired Dad Bomber Jacket from Levi's. Its roomy design is accented with a sharp collar and two large, dual-sided pockets. The interior lining is an added bonus. Available in both straight and (XS-XXL) and plus sizes .

Nordstrom

Bernardo Faux Leather Moto Jacket with Faux Shearling Lining

Stay warm and stylish with this faux leather moto jacket from Bernardo. The luxe faux shearling lining keeps you comfy and casual, while the quilted exterior adds a hint of edginess. Available in sizes XS-XXL.

Neiman Marcus

Theory Quilted Faux-Leather Shirt Jacket $233.00 FROM NEIMAN MARCUS Originally $365.00 | Save 36%

A cross between a shirt and a jacket, shackets are popular for their oversized silhouettes, making them ideal for layering. This faux leather one from Theory is made with polyester. Other features include a snap closure and a distinct diamond-quilted pattern. Available in sizes XS-L.

Shopbop

Cami NYC Cecilia Vegan Leather Coat $231.00 FROM SHOPBOP Originally $330.00 | Save 30%

This millennial pink-hued number from Cami NYC will leave heads turning — in a good way, of course. Its dreamy color adds a touch of femininity. Other features include a snap closure, boxy silhouette, high neckline, and polyester lining. Choose from sizes XS-XL.

Neiman Marcus

Apparis Liliane Faux Leather Quilted Jacket

This cropped faux leather jacket has a modern-inspired quilted exterior. Its buttery-soft construction and soft lining — made with recycled polyester — adds to the cozy factor. Pick from three colors (black, army green, and ivory) in sizes XXS-XL.

Saks Fifth Avenue

A.L.C. Liam Faux Leather Puffer Jacket $312.75 FROM SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Originally $695.00 | Save 55%

This leather puffer from ALC offers several stylish touches — including a double-breasted design, a self-tie waist, and a tailored silhouette — for an overall polished look. Opt for the Carob (a classic dark brown) or the much-lighter Fog in sizes XS-XL.

Nordstrom

Sea Faux Leather Quilted Jacket $236.25 FROM NORDSTROM Originally $525.00 | Save 55%

Sea's faux leather quilted jacket is sure to make a statement with its ultra-cropped silhouette and chic padded shoulders. The bold burgundy adds to the wow factor, and it's available in sizes XS-XL.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Marei1998 Rose Reversible Faux Fur & Faux Leather Jacket $395.00 FROM SAKS FIFTH AVENUE Originally $790.00 | Save 50%

Accessorize any fall 'fit with this glamorous faux leather jacket. Its gorgeous faux fur trim can easily be removed depending on the occasion and your style preferences. The best part? It's reversible, so you're essentially getting two jackets for the price of one. It comes in olive and black in sizes XS-L.